Chosen operator for next Kelowna tiny home community promises to be good neighbour

Construction activity on Appaloosa Road in Kelowna, B.C., has ramped up as the site is prepped for the city’s next tiny home community to support those experiencing homelessness.

According to the city, work underway includes site grading.

The 60-home facility will be similar to Step Place on Crowley Avenue near the downtown core, which opened last February.

But as construction activity on site increases, so too do concerns among area residents.

“They announced all this before talking to us, ” said Mike Johnson, who lives half a block away. “They are going ahead doing stuff without returning calls and emails. There is no interaction between them with us at all.”

The project is expected to be completed by mid-year.

“We are worried about, you know, coming on our property and different stuff,” said Les Auch, another nearby resident. “I think once they are in here, I think there will be lots of drug use in the area.”

The project is a joint initiative by the City and BC Housing and now an operator has been announced.

Connective has been around for 90 years and runs a number of housing projects across B.C.

“We are excited to really bring our experience and unique insights into programming development,” said Chris Watkins, Connective’s director for South Okanagan and the Kootenays.

“We are really looking to build a strong, locally-rooted team and addressing the needs of some of the most vulnerable population.”

In addition to the 60 tiny homes, the facility will include common areas, laundry facilities, a communal kitchen and storage.

While it’s not yet known exactly what kind of programming will be offered, there will be a number of support services in place as well.

“ID clinics, employment and banking resources, access to health services,” said Watkins.

While many residents support this type of housing, they fear they’re about to inherit some significant problems.

“We are watching what other neighbourhoods are going through and we are expecting the same here,” Johnson told Global News.

One of those neighbourhoods is near the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre, where residents say violent crime, open drug use and public indecency have been daily occurrences since the opening of Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex.

“I have canvassed multiple residents, homes and businesses in the other areas where these facilities are,” Johnson said. “They all tell me the same thing, yes we were told bylaw and the police would be involved but all they get for an answer is, ‘Sorry, our hands are tied.'”

However, Watkins said being a good neighbour is a top priority for Connective.

“Our team will be working with both residents and neighbours to foster and build collaborative relationships and we’ll be on site 24/7 if any concerns do arise,” Watkins said.

“We’ll reach out to neighbours prior to opening to provide resources and an opportunity to learn more about our program.”

Other progress being made on site involves the kitchen and office structures.

According to the city, they have arrived on site and are expected to be placed in location next week, with improvements to follow.