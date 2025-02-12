Menu

Sports

Trio bolts from Winnipeg Blue Bombers on day 2 of free agency

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 7:03 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler (89) tries to get past Montreal Alouettes defensive back Kabion Ento (48) during second half CFL football action in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler (89) tries to get past Montreal Alouettes defensive back Kabion Ento (48) during second half CFL football action in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Competition has always fuelled Kenny Lawler. Now the American wide receiver's insatiable drive to win is fuelling the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
After making six new additions on the opening day of free agency, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers bid adieu to three starters on Wednesday.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats officially completed deals with receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, while defensive back Tyrell Ford signed with the Edmonton Elks.

Lawler signed a two-year contract to join his third different CFL club after also spending a year with the Elks. The 30-year-old played four seasons in the Blue and Gold over two separate stints and had 662 yards receiving and four touchdowns in just 10 games last season.

Garbutt is joining Lawler in the Steel City on a two-year deal. The 25-year-old played in parts of two seasons with the Bombers. He started last season on the injured list but finished the campaign in a starting role and recorded three sacks, a forced fumble, and a defensive TD in 12 regular season games.

Since leaving the Bombers in December, new Ticats general manager Ted Goveia has now signed six players from his former club. In addition to Lawler and Garbutt, linebacker Brian Cole, offensive lineman Liam Dobson, defensive tackle Miles Fox and receiver Drew Wolitarsky have all joined Hamilton.

The Elks finalized a new contract with Ford to reunite him with his twin brother, quarterback Tre Ford. Tyrell played two seasons with the Bombers separated by a year in the NFL.

Ford was the Bombers’ most outstanding defensive player last season after he made seven interceptions, which was second best in the CFL.

The Bombers signed a fifth quarterback in Shea Patterson on Wednesday after already adding running back/returner Peyton Logan, defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock, defensive back Josh Hagerty, and receivers Reggie White Jr., Gavin Cobb, and Jerreth Sterns.

Winnipeg also lost defensive end Celestin Haba to the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday.

The Bombers have seven free agents remaining with safety Brandon Alexander, running back Johnny Augustine, linebacker Adam Bighill, fullback Bailey Feltmate, defensive back Noah Hallett, receiver Lucky Whitehead and DB Nick Taylor all without contracts for the 2025 season.

