Canada

Hockey Quebec announces ban on smelling salts, citing health risk for players

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
Hockey Quebec is banning the use of smelling salts, citing concern over their use by young players.

The governing body published a directive stating the ammonia-based inhalants are no longer allowed during games, practices and organized activities.

Hockey Quebec confirmed in an email that at least one coach in the province has been suspended in relation to the use of smelling salts by players in the under-11 age group.

Smelling salts were originally developed to revive people who had fainted, but they are also marketed toward athletes seeking an energy boost.

The directive published on Facebook Tuesday said that while smelling salts are not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, inhaling ammonia-based products can have serious health effects, including respiratory tract irritation, coughing and bronchospasms.

Hockey Quebec general manager Stéphane Auger wrote that the organization plans to develop rules and a policy on the use of the products by next season, in collaboration with health agencies and Hockey Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

