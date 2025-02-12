Nova Scotia NDP wants robust legislature session to deal with budget, tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s NDP leader says the looming economic threat from the United States means the government should not try to rush through the upcoming sitting of the provincial legislature.

It will be the first sitting since the governing Progressive Conservatives were re-elected in a landslide on Nov. 26, with the NDP forming the official Opposition.

The election was called after a short 10-day sitting in September

The election was called after a short 10-day sitting in September, and NDP Leader Claudia Chender says a more robust session is needed this time to deal properly with potential U.S. tariffs and the government’s budget.

Chender says her party will push for a more comprehensive Team Nova Scotia approach to tariffs aimed at protecting the province’s traditional industries such as forestry, fishing, agriculture and mining.

She says the New Democrats will also advocate for solutions to long-standing problems such as housing shortages, affordability and health-care accessibility.

The 2025-26 budget is expected to be tabled soon after the legislature opens with a throne speech on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.