Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 12

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Washington, D.C.: Ford is there for a second day in his capacity as Ontario premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, meeting with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in a push against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
No public events scheduled.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement on “hallway health care” at 10:30 a.m.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Toronto: The Greens are set to become the first party to release a full platform in this election so far and Schreiner will lay out the details with his deputy leaders at 11 a.m.
