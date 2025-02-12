Menu

Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 12

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2025 6:22 am
1 min read
Doug Ford heads to Washington, D.C. in Ontario election campaign
WATCH: Doug Ford heads to Washington, D.C. in Ontario election campaign.
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Washington, D.C.: Ford is there for a second day in his capacity as Ontario premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, meeting with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in a push against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

No public events scheduled.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement on “hallway health care” at 10:30 a.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: The Greens are set to become the first party to release a full platform in this election so far and Schreiner will lay out the details with his deputy leaders at 11 a.m.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

