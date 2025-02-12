Menu

Canada

Less than 25% of Albertans support coal mining in eastern slopes: poll

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Less than 25% of Albertans support coal mining in eastern slopes: poll
WATCH: Two groups representing southern Alberta ranchers, farmers and landowners, have released the results of a poll focusing on coal mining. According to a Leger Poll, conducted by the Pekisko Group and the Livingstone Landowners Group, less than a quarter of Albertans support coal exploration in the province. Jordan Prentice reports.
The Peskiko Group and Livingstone Landowners Group (LLG) have released the results of a Leger poll showing less than one-quarter of Albertans support coal mining in the eastern slopes of the province.

The poll, conducted just last month, surveyed approximately 1,000 Albertans from a broad demographic, with 55 per cent of its participants unaware of any proposed coal exploration on the table.

Of those surveyed, only 23 per cent said they support coal exploration for mining in the eastern slopes, and 27 per cent believe the economic impacts outweigh the environmental risks.

Seventy-seven per cent were concerned about possible selenium contamination in the watershed, and 70 per cent were concerned with coal dust carrying downwind from the mine sites.

