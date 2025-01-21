Smith says Alberta taxpayers need to be protected from coal lawsuits as moratorium lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province had taxpayers in mind when it lifted a ban on new coal exploration in the Rockies.

Smith says the cost of pending lawsuits was factored into the decision last week by Energy Minister Brian Jean to lift the moratorium on new coal development.

The decision is the latest in a series of back-and-forth government policy manoeuvres over coal development on the eastern slopes of the mountain chain.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The United Conservative Party government opened the door to new coal projects in 2020 only to close the door again in 2022 after public concerns, mainly over environmental impact.

That freeze on coal exploration and development prompted five coal companies to sue the province, arguing they’re owed more than $15 billion in lost revenues and costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says the potential liability facing Alberta means the government needs to take the lawsuits seriously and taxpayers need to be protected, but critics say the province has needlessly declared open season on coal development.