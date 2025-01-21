Menu

Politics

Smith says Alberta taxpayers need to be protected from coal lawsuits as moratorium lifted

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province had taxpayers in mind when it lifted a ban on new coal exploration in the Rockies.

Smith says the cost of pending lawsuits was factored into the decision last week by Energy Minister Brian Jean to lift the moratorium on new coal development.

The decision is the latest in a series of back-and-forth government policy manoeuvres over coal development on the eastern slopes of the mountain chain.

The United Conservative Party government opened the door to new coal projects in 2020 only to close the door again in 2022 after public concerns, mainly over environmental impact.

That freeze on coal exploration and development prompted five coal companies to sue the province, arguing they’re owed more than $15 billion in lost revenues and costs.

Smith says the potential liability facing Alberta means the government needs to take the lawsuits seriously and taxpayers need to be protected, but critics say the province has needlessly declared open season on coal development.

Click to play video: 'Alberta releases new coal mining policies for the eastern slopes'
Alberta releases new coal mining policies for the eastern slopes
© 2025 The Canadian Press

