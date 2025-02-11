Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney makes Saskatchewan stops on Liberal leadership campaign

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 5:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney makes Saskatchewan stops on Liberal leadership campaign'
Carney makes Saskatchewan stops on Liberal leadership campaign
The Liberal leadership race is well underway, and candidate Mark Carney stopped in Saskatchewan Tuesday hoping to steer the party in a new direction out west.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Liberal leadership race is well underway, and candidate Mark Carney stopped in Saskatchewan Tuesday hoping to steer the party in a new direction out west.

Western provinces like Saskatchewan have been largely Conservative voters over the last few years.

It’s something Carney hopes to change.

“The Liberal Party exists across Canada and it has a long heritage here in Saskatchewan,” Carney said in Regina while touring the Pro Metal Industries in Regina steel plant.

“When you’re prime minister… how do you serve all Canadians at all times? In order to do that, it is critical you are here on the ground understanding the issues in Saskatchewan.”

Carney spoke of wanting a united front in fighting against U.S. tariffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s make no mistake: we are in a crisis not of our own making.” Carney said. “We are being attacked economically by the United States.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What we must do as Canadians is to be masters in our own home. To invest in Canada. To work as one country, as one team, and to have one Canadian economy, not 13.”

Carney argues the U.S. is picking a fight that will damage hundreds of thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.

“The first thing is for Americans to recognize that they are doing self-harm,” Carney said.

Click to play video: '‘We must be masters in our own home’: Carney warns Canada amid looming trade war with U.S.'
‘We must be masters in our own home’: Carney warns Canada amid looming trade war with U.S.
Trending Now

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer also said the tariffs are unjustified and believe Canada must retaliate and stand up for Canadian steel workers. But he doesn’t believe Carney is the man for the job.

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t believe anybody is going to be fooled by the Carney carbon tax trick,” Scheer said Tuesday. “They know that under Mark Carney, not only would we have to deal with tariffs coming out of the U.S. administration, but Carney’s carbon tax, which will be a double whammy on steel production here in Canada.”

Carney said his involvement in many negotiations over the years puts him in a good position to advocate for Canada.

“One of the most important things in any of those situations is first and foremost to have a plan and, secondly, to have a good outside option,” he said on the tariff negotiations. “What are you going to do when you walk away from a negotiation if the other side is being totally unreasonable?”

Carney is also appearing in Saskatoon Tuesday evening, before making his way to British Columbia on his Liberal leadership campaign tour.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices