Saskatchewan health authorities issue warning for strep pneumonia

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Athabasca Health Authority and the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority are warning about an outbreak of strep pneumonia in northern Saskatchewan.

“We are seeing an increased number of cases in the north. And so these are both on and off reserve. And we have had reports from our E.R. physicians and, of course, our physicians in clinic reporting to us that there are positive cases of strep pneumonia,” said Dr. Angela Silveira, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Northern Medical Services medical health officer.

The condition can cause serious and life-threatening complications like sepsis and meningitis.

It can also lead to serious illnesses, including infections in the lungs, brain, blood, ears and sinuses.

“So it’s quite an important respiratory infection that we need to really be aware of to seek some help and treatment for,” said Dr. Silveira.

The illness is spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact. People are told to be on the lookout for symptoms like fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, stiff neck, headache, sensitivity to light, confusion, rapid heart rate and extreme weakness.

“We’re doing everything that we can by firstly informing everyone about strep pneumonia, that it is highly transmissible and that what they can do to help protect themselves, which is vaccine,” said Dr. Silveira.

“We do have vaccines that are available in the First Nation Indigenous communities here in Saskatchewan. That is most important,” said Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority medical health officer.

“But above and beyond that, we recommend individuals to practice hand hygiene, good cough etiquette, because this material could be spread through droplets, infection when people sneeze or cough or come into contact with those that are ill,”

The health authorities are warning if you are experiencing symptoms to seek care immediately as the infection can progress very quickly.

They add that everyone is at risk but those with chronic illness, infants and young children, adults older than 65, those with weakened immune systems and those who use inhaled drugs like cocaine are at greater risk.

The health authorities said If you are needing medical care for this outbreak call to make a same-day appointment at the La Ronge Medical Clinic or go to the La Ronge Health Centre Emergency Department.

“If you do need further information, please check our Association Health Authority website or you can call Healthline at 811 for professional health or mental health and addictions Advice, education and support. It’s open 24-7. It’s confidential, it’s free, and someone is always there to assist you,” said Dr. Silveira.