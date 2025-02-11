Kanye West dropped from talent agency following antisemitic comments

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West is no longer being represented by talent agency 33&West.

Daniel McCartney, who was the rapper’s music agent, announced that West had been removed from the agency’s roster of clients as of Feb. 10.

In an Instagram Stories post, McCartney wrote: “Effective immediately, I’m no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for.”

“Peace and love to all,” McCartney added.

A screenshot of Daniel McCartney’s Instagram Stories statement. Daniel McCartney/Instagram

West was dropped from the agency following his antisemitic rants on X, where he declared himself a “Nazi” and claimed to “love Hitler.” On Sunday night, it appeared that West had deactivated his X account.

Milo Yiannopoulos, whose talent management firm Tarantula names Yeezy and West’s wife Bianca Censori as clients, posted on X to confirm that West had deactivated his own account.

“Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment about this or any other matter pertaining to Ye may direct them to my firm at my@trnt.la,” Yiannopoulos wrote.

On Tuesday, West’s Yeezy.com had been removed from Shopify after it featured a single product: white T-shirts with a black swastika in the centre, under the product name HH-01.

Yeezy.com appeared to have gone offline Tuesday morning and displayed the message: “Something went wrong. This store is unavailable.”

In a statement to Global News, a Shopify spokesperson said, “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West’s actions in a post on X, writing, “As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.”

“The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy,” the post continued.

“If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as ‘HH-01,’ which is code for ‘Heil Hitler.’

“Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”

This isn’t the first time that West has been dropped by a talent agency following his antisemitic comments. In 2022, West was dropped by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) after the head of his old agency, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, condemned the rapper in a company-wide memo denouncing antisemitism. The company also shelved a completed documentary titled Ye.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo in October 2022.

Wiczyk and Satchu are co-founders and co-CEOs of MRC Entertainment. Tenley is the chief business officer.

In their lengthy memo, Wiczyk, Satchu and Tenley reach deep into the history of antisemitism.

“Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia’s Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era,” they wrote.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense,” the statement concluded.

—With files from The Associated Press