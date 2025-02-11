Menu

Cannabis

Calgary city council to be asked to approve cannabis sales at adult-only events

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
An attendee at the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival lights a joint View image in full screen
An attendee at the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival lights a joint. Matthew Merkel / Global News
A proposal to allow cannabis sales at adult-only events in Calgary has been approved by a city committee in a near-unanimous vote and will now go to city council for final approval.

The motion was put forward by Coun. Kourtney Penner and was approved on Tuesday by a vote of 9 to 1, with only Coun. Dan Mclean voting against it.

Both the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission and the City of Edmonton changed their regulations last year to allow the sale of cannabis at events where attendees are at least 18 years of age.

Proponents say if the City of Calgary approves the change, it will eliminate a lot of confusion for attendees and retailers.

