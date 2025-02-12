Menu

19th annual First Nations Language Keepers Gathering underway in Saskatoon

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 8:23 am
WATCH: The 19th annual First Nations Language Keepers Gathering is underway in Saskatoon
An annual event celebrating and preserving Indigenous languages is happening at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

The First Nations Language Keepers Gathering is put on by the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre, which protects, preserves and promotes the eight first languages in Saskatchewan: Plains Cree, Swampy Cree, Woodland Cree, Dene, Saulteaux, Dakota, Nakoda and Lakota.

Watch the video above to learn more about the conference.

 

