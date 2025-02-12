19th annual First Nations Language Keepers Gathering underway in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An annual event celebrating and preserving Indigenous languages is happening at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

The First Nations Language Keepers Gathering is put on by the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre, which protects, preserves and promotes the eight first languages in Saskatchewan: Plains Cree, Swampy Cree, Woodland Cree, Dene, Saulteaux, Dakota, Nakoda and Lakota.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Watch the video above to learn more about the conference.