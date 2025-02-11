4 people dead after crash in northern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have died in a crash in northern Alberta that police say happened shortly after they got reports about an impaired driver.

RCMP say the vehicle was leaving the area of Red Earth Creek, a hamlet about 170 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, on Sunday afternoon and was headed west towards Little Buffalo.

But police say while they were searching for it, there was a report of a collision.

Two occupants from the vehicle that matched the impaired driving complaints from Red Earth Creek were dead at the scene, and police say they’re still trying to identify them.

In a second vehicle, two women who were 33 and 49 and lived in Red Earth Creek also died.

RCMP say they are seeking the public’s assistance with any dashcam footage of the collision, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

