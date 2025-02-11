Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Bird flu outbreak shuts down live poultry markets in New York

By Susan Heavey and Tom Polansek Reuters
Posted February 11, 2025 9:56 am
1 min read
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 7: A live poultry market is seen as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has temporarily shut down poultry markets in New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, in New York, United States on February 07, 2025. This comes as several bird flu cases were confirmed in the state during routine inspections. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol /Anadolu via Getty Images) View image in full screen
A live poultry market is seen as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has temporarily shut down poultry markets in New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, in New York, United States on February 07, 2025. This comes as several bird flu cases were confirmed in the state during routine inspections. Lokman Vural Elibol /Anadolu via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Authorities in New York state have temporarily closed all live poultry markets in New York City and three suburban counties after detecting bird flu at seven markets within the past week, according to a notice on Friday.

The virus has wiped out more than 156 million chickens, turkeys and other birds nationwide since an outbreak in poultry began in 2022. Losses of laying hens have slashed egg supplies, sending prices soaring and prompting restaurants to raise prices.

Bird flu has also infected about two-thirds of the dairy herds in California, the biggest milk-producing state, and nearly 70 people since April.

In New York state, the five-day closure of live poultry markets in New York City and three counties—Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau—will allow them to be cleaned and disinfected to help prevent spread of the disease, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Screening for bird flu in Canada as U.S. cases soar'
Screening for bird flu in Canada as U.S. cases soar
Trending Now

Authorities found avian flu at poultry markets in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn since January 31, according to the statement.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low,” Hochul said.

Wild birds often carry the virus during migration periods and can transmit it to poultry through direct contact or through contaminated feces or feathers. To contain the virus, poultry are culled when even one bird in a flock tests positive.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture for the first time this week confirmed a second strain of bird flu in U.S. dairy cattle, a discovery that ramped up concerns about its spread.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices