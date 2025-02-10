‘Calling us fascists’: Regina German club target of online vitriol over venue booking

Send this page to someone via email

The German Club of Regina says it’s receiving online vitriol for an upcoming event at their venue.

On March 1, The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan is planning to host a fundraiser at the club where panelists will discuss the idea of becoming America’s 51st state.

“Basically calling us fascists, neo-Nazis, supporting a Nazi regime,” Kerri Van Loosen, the German Club of Regina manager said. “(People saying) we got to watch our backs and there’s going to be protests. That they’re going to give us what we deserve and ‘shame on you Germans.’”

Van Loosen said they simply rent out their banquet facility and services, but it does not mean they are endorsing any of the people that rent the facility.

“We do not ask what their organization’s beliefs are, political views are or what their business that day is about…because that is not our business,” Van Loosen said in a social media post.

The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan said the backlash being directed towards the German Club is uncivil.

“To hurl the racial slurs that have been hurled at the German club, I think is indicative of the people who are using these slurs,” said Tim Kasprick, a 2024 Buffalo Party candidate for Yorkton.

“I think when we see it on the internet we call them trolls, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Van Loosen said a police report has been filed because she has been notified of a protest on the night of the event.

“I am concerned about the safety of my staff, myself, my husband and our building,” she said. “Which is why we went to the police because we have been a victim of hate crimes before, and I’m just trying to be preventative.”

Global News reached out to Regina police, who said they are aware of the possibility of a protest, and are assessing the situation to see if it warrants police presence.

The German Club of Regina said they have also received many positive messages of support and that the naysayers will not determine their business operations.

“You can have your political protests, you can do what you want but don’t attack a venue, don’t attack a culture and tie these terrible stigmas to us,” Van Loosen said.