2nd man pleads guilty in Surrey hit-and-run where victim found 1.6 km from collision

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has pleaded guilty in connection with a Surrey hit-and-run where the victim’s body was discovered more than a kilometre away from where he was struck.

Jagdeep Singh, 22, entered guilty pleas to dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and interfering with a dead body at Surrey Provincial Court on Friday.

His co-accused in the Jan. 27, 2024 collision, 21-year-old Gaganpreet Singh, pleaded guilty to the same three charges on Jan. 6.

2:08 Guilty plea in fatal Surrey hit-and-run

The two men did not plead guilty to a fourth charge of attempting to pervert justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said the victim, Jason Albert Grey, was struck around 1:40 a.m. in the roadway north on University Drive at 104 Avenue.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A witness reported seeing a red Ford Mustang strike the pedestrian before driving away.

Grey’s body was found approximately 1.6 kilometres away at 109 Avenue and 132 Street.

Gaganpreet Singh’s lawyer has said his client was in Canada from India on a study permit and was aware his guilty pleas could impact his immigration status in Canada.

A two-day sentencing hearing for both men is scheduled to begin May 22.