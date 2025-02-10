Menu

Crime

2nd man pleads guilty in Surrey hit-and-run where victim found 1.6 km from collision

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Charges laid in fatal Surrey hit-and-run'
Charges laid in fatal Surrey hit-and-run
RELATED: Two of the three men who were arrested after a deadly hit-and-run in Surrey early this year have been charged. As Kristen Robinson reports, some of the charges relate to the fact the victim's body was found more than 1.5 kilometres away from where he was hit. – Jul 19, 2024
A second man has pleaded guilty in connection with a Surrey hit-and-run where the victim’s body was discovered more than a kilometre away from where he was struck.

Jagdeep Singh, 22, entered guilty pleas to dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and interfering with a dead body at Surrey Provincial Court on Friday.

His co-accused in the Jan. 27, 2024 collision, 21-year-old Gaganpreet Singh, pleaded guilty to the same three charges on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in fatal Surrey hit-and-run'
Guilty plea in fatal Surrey hit-and-run

The two men did not plead guilty to a fourth charge of attempting to pervert justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said the victim, Jason Albert Grey, was struck around 1:40 a.m. in the roadway north on University Drive at 104 Avenue.

A witness reported seeing a red Ford Mustang strike the pedestrian before driving away.

Grey’s body was found approximately 1.6 kilometres away at 109 Avenue and 132 Street.

Gaganpreet Singh’s lawyer has said his client was in Canada from India on a study permit and was aware his guilty pleas could impact his immigration status in Canada.

A two-day sentencing hearing for both men is scheduled to begin May 22.

