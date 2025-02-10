Menu

Health

1st human bird flu case in Nevada linked to dairy cow exposure

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 10, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Health Matters: U.S. dairy cows infected by a new type of bird flu
Health Matters: U.S. dairy cows infected by a new type of bird flu
RELATED: U.S. dairy cows infected by a new type of bird flu.
Nevada has confirmed the state’s first human case of bird flu in a farm worker who was exposed to infected dairy cattle, the Central Nevada Health District said on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture for the first time last week confirmed a second strain of bird flu in dairy cattle in Nevada, a discovery that ramped up concerns about the U.S. outbreak.

— More to come

© 2025 Reuters

