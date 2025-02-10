1st human bird flu case in Nevada linked to dairy cow exposure

See more sharing options

Nevada has confirmed the state’s first human case of bird flu in a farm worker who was exposed to infected dairy cattle, the Central Nevada Health District said on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture for the first time last week confirmed a second strain of bird flu in dairy cattle in Nevada, a discovery that ramped up concerns about the U.S. outbreak.

