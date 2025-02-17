How can an Edmonton based, family-owned and operated business save you up front capital on your multi-unit residential buildings?
Find out Saturday as Envirotech Geothermal’s, Steve Oslanski, joins the conversation at 3:00pm for a special edition of Talk To The Experts.
Discover how installing renewable heating and cooling can check all the boxes needed to pay only 5% down on your construction project and so much more.
Visit EnvirotchGeothermal.com and tune in to Talk To The Experts on Saturday only on 880 CHED!
February 22 – Envirotech Geothermal
How can an Edmonton based, family-owned and operated business save you up front capital on your multi-unit residential buildings?
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments