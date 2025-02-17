Menu

February 22 – Envirotech Geothermal

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted February 17, 2025 12:05 am
1 min read
How can an Edmonton based, family-owned and operated business save you up front capital on your multi-unit residential buildings?
Find out Saturday  as Envirotech Geothermal’s, Steve Oslanski, joins the conversation at 3:00pm for a special edition of Talk To The Experts.
Discover how installing renewable heating and cooling can check all the boxes needed to pay only 5% down on your construction project and so much more.
Visit EnvirotchGeothermal.com and tune in to Talk To The Experts on  Saturday only on 880 CHED!

