February 22 – Envirotech Geothermal

Send this page to someone via email

How can an Edmonton based, family-owned and operated business save you up front capital on your multi-unit residential buildings?

Find out Saturday as Envirotech Geothermal’s, Steve Oslanski, joins the conversation at 3:00pm for a special edition of Talk To The Experts.

Discover how installing renewable heating and cooling can check all the boxes needed to pay only 5% down on your construction project and so much more.

Visit EnvirotchGeothermal.com and tune in to Talk To The Experts on Saturday only on 880 CHED!