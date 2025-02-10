Petition to save Halifax Alehouse building from demolition gains momentum

Send this page to someone via email

A petition launched by the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia to save the Halifax Alehouse is gaining momentum after the city received an application from a local developer to demolish the building.

The association says the 132-year-old structure on the corner of Brunswick and Prince streets has played an integral role in Halifax’s history.

Built in 1893, it served as the city’s first Salvation Army Temple. After surviving the Halifax Explosion, it was converted into a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Emma Lang of the Heritage Trust says it is one of the few remaining buildings from a Victorian-era neighbourhood known as the Upper Streets.

“That’s that whole neighbourhood basically from about Argyle, up. We have some structures there, but very few remain of what was a really vibrant working-class neighbourhood,” she said.

Their petition to save the building from demolition has received more than 2,000 signatures since launching last week.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing that people really see Halifax as having a bad reputation on heritage. And our city has so much rich heritage but we need to keep it so we can keep benefiting from it,” she said.

