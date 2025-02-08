Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Threat of American tariffs pushing Albertans to buy local

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted February 8, 2025 9:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Major local market encouraging shoppers to support Canadian businesses amid trade tensions with America.'
Major local market encouraging shoppers to support Canadian businesses amid trade tensions with America.
A Valentine’s Market in Lethbridge is helping to support Canadian businesses as the threat of trade with the U.S. looms. As Nakoda Thunderchief reports, more shoppers are getting on board with shopping local.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the threat of trade war between Canada and the U.S. looms, more Canadians are focused on buying local.

A Valentine’s Market, hosted by the Domesticated Divas in Lethbridge, has provided the chance for shoppers to support local businesses.

“A lot of our shoppers… are loving that they can support people within their community,” said event organizer Gita Kaura.

We are here to help build each other and help support each other to keep the money in the community and just supporting each other.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: We are here to help build each other and help support each other to keep the money in the community and just supporting each other.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vendors at the market say more people are turning to them to reduce the reliance on imported goods.

“People are looking for homemade, Canadian made, Canadian produced everything,” according to Jessie Goodfellow, owner of Jessie’s Jams.

Story continues below advertisement

She said it’s becoming harder for her business to keep costs steady due to rising prices.

“This time last year a case of 12 cost me under $12. Now it’s almost $16 for the exact same jars.”

Despite the possibility of higher prices, more consumers are getting on board with helping Canadian businesses.

Shopper Ralph Corey said all his friends and family are now talking about supporting local.

“I think that ship has already started, i don’t think you’re ever going to stop it now.”

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices