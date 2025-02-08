Threat of American tariffs pushing Albertans to buy local

Send this page to someone via email

As the threat of trade war between Canada and the U.S. looms, more Canadians are focused on buying local.

A Valentine’s Market, hosted by the Domesticated Divas in Lethbridge, has provided the chance for shoppers to support local businesses.

“A lot of our shoppers… are loving that they can support people within their community,” said event organizer Gita Kaura.

"We are here to help build each other and help support each other to keep the money in the community and just supporting each other."

Vendors at the market say more people are turning to them to reduce the reliance on imported goods.

“People are looking for homemade, Canadian made, Canadian produced everything,” according to Jessie Goodfellow, owner of Jessie’s Jams.

She said it’s becoming harder for her business to keep costs steady due to rising prices.

“This time last year a case of 12 cost me under $12. Now it’s almost $16 for the exact same jars.”

Despite the possibility of higher prices, more consumers are getting on board with helping Canadian businesses.

Shopper Ralph Corey said all his friends and family are now talking about supporting local.

“I think that ship has already started, i don’t think you’re ever going to stop it now.”