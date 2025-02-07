Angry protesters with scathing signs take on Donald Trump, Elon Musk in U.S.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitol buildings in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Nevada and beyond are waving signs denouncing Trump and his administration, billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Project 2025, a right-wing playbook for American government and society.
The signs brought by protesters ranged from witty to funny to downright scathing in taking the Trump administration to task for its attempts to dismantle entire government departments and aid agencies, laying off thousands and firing top decision-makers in key positions.
The protesters also brought effigies, costumes and totems, designed and crafted in mere days, to send a strong message to those in charge.
Protests across the country have been growing, fuelled by an online movement that has been calling on Americans to “fight fascism,” and mobilizing them using the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which called for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.
With Trump signing executive orders at a speedy clip, many Americans are expressing frustration and despair that they don’t know where to look and are struggling to keep up with the rapid news cycle.
The 50501 movement and Political Revolution, a PAC and volunteer-only activist organization, said in a joint press release that they are calling for the removal or resignation of Trump, investigations into his administration appointees including Musk, the repeal of “oppressive” executive orders and the restoration of diversity, equity and inclusion frameworks.
“Our goal is to unite the American people against our common enemy: the Trump administration, anyone involved in dismantling our democracy, and anyone who wishes to divide us by our differences instead of unite us by what makes us American,” the press release states.
Musk, the billionaire head of Trump’s newly formed DOGE, has been a particular target of demonstrators, with many calling out his efforts to gain access to government data and dismantle government agencies.
Protesters also called to save the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which oversees foreign aid, disaster relief and international development programs.
Protesters have highlighted Trump’s immigration policies.
They’ve also protested actions targeting LGBTQ+ people, as Trump signed an executive order this week banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
— With files from The Associated Press
