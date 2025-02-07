Angry protesters with scathing signs take on Donald Trump, Elon Musk in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Demonstrators across America have been turning out in droves to protest President Donald Trump’s early actions. Thousands of people have been gathering in cities across the U.S. this week, with a concentrated push on Wednesday, to decry everything from the president’s immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

View image in full screen People protest outside of the headquarters of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) before Congressional Democrats hold a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2025. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitol buildings in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Nevada and beyond are waving signs denouncing Trump and his administration, billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Project 2025, a right-wing playbook for American government and society.

View image in full screen People gathered at city hall in downtown Manhattan on Feb. 5, 2025 to oppose the early actions of President Donald Trump’s administration and the Project 2025 playbook. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

The signs brought by protesters ranged from witty to funny to downright scathing in taking the Trump administration to task for its attempts to dismantle entire government departments and aid agencies, laying off thousands and firing top decision-makers in key positions.

The protesters also brought effigies, costumes and totems, designed and crafted in mere days, to send a strong message to those in charge.

View image in full screen An oversized fork is seen at a rally with federal workers and supporters as they protest against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) outside the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

View image in full screen An effigy of President Donald Trump dressed as a jester is seen as people protest against the administration’s decision to virtually shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2025. Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

View image in full screen A protester wears a Trump mask and an orange jumpsuit during a 50501 protest outside of the Pennsylvania Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protests across the country have been growing, fuelled by an online movement that has been calling on Americans to “fight fascism,” and mobilizing them using the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which called for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

With Trump signing executive orders at a speedy clip, many Americans are expressing frustration and despair that they don’t know where to look and are struggling to keep up with the rapid news cycle.

View image in full screen Protesters gather outside of the Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

View image in full screen A protester holds a banner that reads ‘Hail Satan’ with a caricature during a rally in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2025. Hossein Fatemi / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

View image in full screen People protest against the administration of President Donald Trump’s decision to virtually shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2025. Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

Kay Evert, an organizer involved in the 50501 movement, told USA Today that building and sustaining momentum is key.

“We’re here trying to keep them going forward,” she said. “This is going to bring up so much …. no one can ignore this, right? We want to have that momentum continue on.”

The 50501 movement and Political Revolution, a PAC and volunteer-only activist organization, said in a joint press release that they are calling for the removal or resignation of Trump, investigations into his administration appointees including Musk, the repeal of “oppressive” executive orders and the restoration of diversity, equity and inclusion frameworks.

View image in full screen A sign depicting Elon Musk is seen at a rally in Upper Senate Park in response to the disruption of USAID to demand that Congress and President Donald Trump act to restore foreign aid, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. om Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Our goal is to unite the American people against our common enemy: the Trump administration, anyone involved in dismantling our democracy, and anyone who wishes to divide us by our differences instead of unite us by what makes us American,” the press release states.

Musk, the billionaire head of Trump’s newly formed DOGE, has been a particular target of demonstrators, with many calling out his efforts to gain access to government data and dismantle government agencies.

View image in full screen Protesters rally against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) outside the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Workers and supporters protested ahead of a scheduled meeting between members of Elon Musk’s DOGE staff and DOL management. Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images

View image in full screen A person holds up a sign as they protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE) outside the U.S. Department of Labor near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2025. Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

View image in full screen Protesters gather at a rally supporting USAID near the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. USAID employees and supporters protested against the Trump administration’s sudden closure of USAID, cancelling aid work, conflict prevention and foreign policy work around the world as well as potentially laying off thousands of employees. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Protesters also called to save the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which oversees foreign aid, disaster relief and international development programs.

View image in full screen A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally in Upper Senate Park in response to the disruption of USAID to demand that Congress and President Trump act to restore foreign aid, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

View image in full screen Protesters gather outside of the U.S. Capitol for a rally in support of USAID in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Protesters have highlighted Trump’s immigration policies.

View image in full screen Protesters gather on the steps of the Texas capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay / The Associated Press

View image in full screen People hold signs as part of a protest against the Trump administration and Project 2025 in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Becky Bohrer / The Associated Press

View image in full screen A girl holds a MAGA sign reading ‘Migrants Aren’t Going Anywhere’ as students from Venice High School protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies outside the school. Jonathan Alcorn/ZUMA Press Wire

They’ve also protested actions targeting LGBTQ+ people, as Trump signed an executive order this week banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

View image in full screen A protester holds a placard outside of the Pennsylvania capitol during a 50501 protest. The 50501 movement planned to hold 50 protests in 50 states on one day to protest Trump administration policies and Project 2025. Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

View image in full screen Supporters of transgender youth demonstrate outside Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Feb. 6, 2025 in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to pull federal funding from health-care providers who offer gender-affirming care to children. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

— With files from The Associated Press