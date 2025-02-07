Woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter found dead in Louisiana hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

A Louisiana woman with a history of “drugging men” has been arrested following the death of a Kanas City Telemundo reporter who was in town to cover the Super Bowl, police said Friday.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Adan Manzano, 27, was found unresponsive inside his hotel room at the Contempra Inn in Kenner, La., on Wednesday.

Danette Colbert was arrested two days later on Fri., Feb. 7, after an investigation revealed she was reportedly using Manzano’s credit cards at multiple stores in the New Orleans area. Police said they began tracking Manzano’s credit card activity after they discovered the credit card he used to check into the hotel wasn’t on his body or in the hotel room.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Danette Colbert’s mug shot shown during the Kenner Police press conference. Screenshot / Kenner Police / Facebook

During a press conference, police chief Keith Conley told reporters that hotel security footage showed Colbert with Manzano entering his hotel room around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday. The camera allegedly captured Colbert leaving the hotel room alone later that day.

As of Feb. 7, Colbert has only been “charged with property crimes, including frauds and theft-related offences” but “this investigation remains ongoing,” according to a statement from police. She is currently being held at the Orleans Parish Prison.

“You asked if this was a homicide, I don’t know where it’s going to end up. We’re going to let the evidence lead us to the end result and not speculate,” Conley said.

“As soon as the coroner finishes with his findings and they will classify it as either homicide or whatever death the evidence leads him to and then these charges could be upgraded,” he added.

Police said that Colbert has an arrest record “that includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cars, and other financial crimes.” (As of this writing, her exact age is unclear.)

They also urged anyone who recognizes Colbert and has any information “regarding her involvement in these crimes” to contact the police department.

Manzano was working as a sideline reporter for KGKC, Kansas City’s Telemundo affiliate, according to the station.

KGKC released a statement Thursday in a news release about the reporter. “We are saddened to share that Adan Manzano passed away yesterday in New Orleans,” KGKC said in a news release. “We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event.”

They described Manzano as a “true professional and rising star who exemplified excellence in his work.”

“We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” the station said. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Manzano’s death comes less than a year after his wife, Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd Manzano, died in a car crash in Topeka, Kansas on April 11, 2024.

According to her obituary, she and Manzano shared a daughter, Eleanor.

“Ashleigh was the most kindest, caring, beautiful person. Her sparkling personality was contagious and would light up any room she walked into,” her obituary reads. “She was a ray of sunshine and always had a smile on her face. Ashleigh touched so many lives and had a positive influence on everyone she met! She was a mother to 15 month old, Eleanor, who became Ashleigh’s entire world.”

The investigation is ongoing.