Armed man arrested in downtown Vancouver after barricading himself in a taxi: police

Vancouver police officers arrested a man on Thursday night who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police said officers from the emergency response team and K9 unit were deployed around 7 p.m. after a sergeant was patrolling the downtown core and a witness told him he saw a man with a gun enter a building near Seymour and Nelson streets.
More than 25 Vancouver police officers flooded the scene.
They found the armed man around 9 p.m. in a taxi with other people.
Police said he refused to surrender so a police dog and an ARWEN gun, which fires hard, plastic less-lethal bullets, were deployed during the arrest.
The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and is currently in jail.
Police said he faces additional charges of possession of a gun and breach of probation. He cannot be named because he has not yet been formally charged with the new offences.
