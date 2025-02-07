Menu

Crime

Armed man arrested in downtown Vancouver after barricading himself in a taxi: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police officers arrest armed man in downtown Vancouver'
Vancouver police officers arrest armed man in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and the K9 Unit were called to an area near Seymour and Nelson streets after an armed man was spotted entering a building. Police eventually arrested the man in a taxi.
Vancouver police officers arrested a man on Thursday night who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said officers from the emergency response team and K9 unit were deployed around 7 p.m. after a sergeant was patrolling the downtown core and a witness told him he saw a man with a gun enter a building near Seymour and Nelson streets.

More than 25 Vancouver police officers flooded the scene.

They found the armed man around 9 p.m. in a taxi with other people.

Police said he refused to surrender so a police dog and an ARWEN gun, which fires hard, plastic less-lethal bullets, were deployed during the arrest.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and is currently in jail.

Police said he faces additional charges of possession of a gun and breach of probation. He cannot be named because he has not yet been formally charged with the new offences.

