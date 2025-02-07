Search underway for missing person off N.S. coast after fishing vessel capsizes

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues Friday morning for a missing person after a 60-foot fishing vessel with four people on board capsized off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax responded just after 10 p.m. Thursday after an emergency radio beacon was activated.

Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey of JRCC told Global News two rescue vessels were deployed, along with a Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood and a Hercules fixed wing aircraft from 424 Squadron based out of CFB Trenton.

One of the rescue vessels recovered three fishers, one of whom was unconscious. They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to JRCC, one person was still missing as of Friday morning.

Hickey said the weather conditions Thursday night were not favourable, with “low visibility and high swells.”

— with a file from Global News’ Heidi Petracek