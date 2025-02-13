School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Highway closures:
None.
School closures:
- All Evergreen School Division schools are closed
Bus cancellations:
- Evergreen School Division buses are cancelled.
- Brandon School Division buses operating outside the city are cancelled, although classes remain open.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
