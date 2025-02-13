Menu

School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 8:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways'
Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways
A new snowplow tracker will help Manitobans keep abreast of road conditions for their winter commutes before they even leave the house, the province says – Nov 29, 2024
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

  • All Evergreen School Division schools are closed

Bus cancellations:

  • Evergreen School Division buses are cancelled.
  • Brandon School Division buses operating outside the city are cancelled, although classes remain open.

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

