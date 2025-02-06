Manitoba government’s Buy Local ad campaign includes spending on social media

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government’s new advertising campaign encouraging people to spend their dollars in Manitoba and support local businesses is being questioned because some of the government money is being spent on international social media sites.

The government announced $140,000 on Wednesday for a four-week “Buy Local” ad campaign, aimed at supporting Manitoba businesses that may be harmed by tariffs threatened by the United States.

The NDP government said the campaign would be on digital platforms, billboards and radio, and Premier Wab Kinew didn’t directly answer Wednesday when asked whether some money would go to non-local media platforms such as Facebook.

By Thursday morning, ads were popping up on Facebook and Instagram.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Out of one side of the premier’s mouth, he’s talking shop or support local, and on the other side, he’s not doing the same with the (government’s) advertising dollars,” said Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got many community-run media, newspapers … radio as well.”

Deputy premier Uzoma Asagwara said the government is spending a lot of the money locally, and all of the spending is in support of protecting Manitoba businesses.

“We have taken to all different kinds of outlets and platforms to make sure that Manitobans have access to the information,” Asagwara said.

The government later said the campaign will include local print media as well — something that was not part of Wednesday’s announcement.

The province also said roughly one-third of the $140,000 cost is slated for digital advertising, which includes social media ads and display advertising on various websites. The spending on Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, is expected to be $12,000.

The tariffs from the U.S. had been set to start Tuesday, but U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would hold off for a month and give more time to reach an economic deal with Canada and Mexico.

The Manitoba government had planned to remove American alcohol products from liquor store shelves as a retaliatory measure, but has paused that plan. The province is also examining possible methods to prevent U.S. companies from bidding on Manitoba government contracts if the U.S. follows through on its tariff threat.