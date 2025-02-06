Raptors send Davion Mitchell to Heat for PJ Tucker

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat for veteran forward PJ Tucker, a 2026 second-round pick and cash.

The deal was reported hours before the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday, but confirmed hours afterwards.

The Raptors acquired Mitchell in an off-season trade with Sacramento.

The second-round draft pick is from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mitchell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 44 games this season.

The 26-year-old guard has impressed with his defence this season. He missed back-to-back games before playing in Toronto’s loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Tucker, who had two previous stints with the Raptors, is averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 31 games this season.

Just as the trade deadline passed, media reports said that James Wiseman and cash were traded from the Indiana Pacers to Toronto.

Wiseman had six points and a rebound for the Pacers. He tore his Achilles tendon after shooting a three-pointer in his first game of the season.

Thursday’s trades came after multiple reports Wednesday that the Raptors acquired small forward Brandon Ingram from New Orleans for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick and a second-round pick from an undisclosed year.

A six-foot-eight small forward, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season. Ingram has not played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle.

Toronto acquired Brown on Jan. 17, 2024, as part of a blockbuster deal with Indiana for all-star Pascal Siakam. He’s averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season after missing time following off-season arthroscopic knee surgery.

Olynyk grew up in Toronto before moving to Kamloops, B.C., as a teenager and was traded to his boyhood team by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, 2024, ahead of last season’s trade deadline. He signed a two-year extension with the Raptors on March 4 worth a reported US$26.25 million.

He also started the 2024-25 campaign injured with back issues, but has averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists so far this season.

Toronto (16-36) currently has a 42.1 per cent chance of getting a top four pick in the NBA draft lottery and a 10.5 per cent chance of selecting first overall.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick in this summer’s draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.