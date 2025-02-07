Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan snowbirds reconsider U.S. vacations

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan snowbirds reconsider U.S. travel'
Saskatchewan snowbirds reconsider U.S. travel
WATCH: Travellers at YQR share how recent tensions between Canada and the U.S. will change their future vacation plans.
With the recent tensions between Canada and the U.S., some Canadians are reconsidering their vacation plans.

Snowbirds in Regina’s airport shared how they’ll be looking into other options when it comes to escaping the cold.

While it’s still too early to tell if those sentiments will lead to a decline in ticket sales, neither YQR nor YXE have any immediate concerns for their flights south of the border.

Watch the video up top for the full story.

