Seven-year sentences given to two women in Megan Gallagher murder case

Two women were handed down seven-year sentences on Thursday in the case of Megan Gallagher.

Gallagher, a 30-year-old Métis women, was last seen alive in 2020. Her body was found in September 2022 in the South Saskatchewan River.

Thirty-one-year-old Cheyann Peeteetuce and 26-year-old Summy-Sky Henry were originally on trial for first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.

The two will serve time in a federal institution. The prison sentence includes time the women have already served. Peeteetuce has almost six years left to serve, while Henry has just over five years.

After the sentencing Thursday, Gallagher’s family was visibly upset as the verdict arrived.

“The people who have perpetrated this, I think they are laughing at the justice system,” Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father said. “We don’t know all the details, but I think there has been a loophole or something found somewhere. And I’m really concerned about the other cases moving forward.”

Brian has become an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls over the last two years. He said the family isn’t happy with the Thursday’s decision.

“The justice did have the power to lengthen the sentence, and she (the judge) went through her process in doing what she could, but she still had the power to make some changes, (and) she didn’t,” Brian said.

In total, nine people arrested in the Gallagher investigation. Four are facing murder charges.

Robert Thomas, the most recent conviction in connection to Gallagher, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Justice Richard Danyliuk had ruled an interim publication ban on Peeteetuce and Henry’s trial due to pending trials for two more accused in connection to the case.