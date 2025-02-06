Menu

Canada

Workplace deaths rise slightly in Nova Scotia, says workers’ compensation board

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia families say more to be done for safety in the workplace
The Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia says there were 20 workplace deaths last year across the province, two more than the year before.

The board issued a statement today saying the statistics serve as a stark reminder of the importance of proper safety measures on the job, but also the devastating toll workplace deaths have on families and loved ones.

Eight people died from traumatic injuries while on the job last year, an increase from seven in 2023.

Still, the number for this year was below the five-year average of nine.

Six deaths were related to occupational diseases stemming from past exposure, a decrease from nine the previous year.

Another six deaths at work were attributed to a health-related event that may or may not be related to work, such as a heart attack or stroke.

“Every workplace fatality is one too many,” Labour Minister Nolan Young said in a statement. “We will continue to take action and work together to prevent workplace injuries and fatalities across Nova Scotia.”

Karen Adams, the board’s CEO, said these tragic events are often preventable.

The board reported that the overall provincial injury rate remains at a historic low, and half of what it was when the board took on injury prevention 20 years ago. The board provides workplace injury insurance for more than 20,000 employers, representing about 350,000 workers across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

