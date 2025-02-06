‘Deep sadness and shock’: Canadian child dies at resort in Jamaica

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian child has died at a resort in Jamaica, officials have confirmed.

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Jamaica, and is providing consular assistance to the family.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individuals’ loved ones,” the agency said in a statement.

The investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing.

“Due to privacy considerations no further information can be disclosed,” Global affairs added.

According to a resort spokesperson, the incident occurred on Feb. 3 at the RIU Palace Aquarelle in Trelawny, Jamaica involving a child.

The resort expressed their condolences and said they are cooperating with authorities.

“With deep sadness and shock, we would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased child,” said the resort’s spokesperson.

“We are working closely with the authorities, providing all the required information, and continue to offer all possible support to the family during these painful moments.”

Further details about the circumstances of the child’s death have not yet been released.