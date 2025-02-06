Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Suncor earns $818M in 4th quarter, upstream production rises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
The Suncor Energy Centre is pictured in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
The Suncor Energy Centre is pictured in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $818 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $2.82 billion a year earlier, as it saw upstream production rise.

The Calgary-based oil giant says the earnings worked out to 65 cents per common share, down from $2.18 during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted operating earnings were $1.57 billion, down from $1.64 billion a year earlier.

Suncor says the lower adjusted operating earnings were primarily due to lower refined product realizations, increased royalties due to higher heavy crude price realizations, and other factors.

Click to play video: 'Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on Canadian oil – how will it impact the industry?'
Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on Canadian oil – how will it impact the industry?
Story continues below advertisement

Suncor says its upstream production for the quarter totalled approximately 875,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from approximately 808,100 barrels per day in the prior year’s quarter.

Trending Now
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company says its refinery crude throughput increased to 486,200 barrels per day and its refinery utilization was 104 per cent, compared with 455,900 barrels per day and 98 per cent a year earlier.

Click to play video: 'Fort McKay First Nation and Suncor sign future oilsands development agreement'
Fort McKay First Nation and Suncor sign future oilsands development agreement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices