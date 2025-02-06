Regina blasted with wind and snow, leaving poor road conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Snow and wind have combined for another day of treacherous road conditions around southern Saskatchewan.

Thursday morning saw several highways around Regina closed due to poor visibility, snow drifts and loose and swirling snow.

Similar conditions prompted a “travel not recommended” advisory on the Regina bypass.

Conditions started to improve by late morning, but snow drifts and icy conditions are still seen throughout the city.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Regina.

“Winds gusting up to 60 km/h combined with falling snow are creating reduced visibilities in blowing snow,” the warning reads. “The winds will gradually taper off and visibilities will improve this afternoon.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

Snow routes have also been declared by the City of Regina. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for 24 hours. The routes are marked by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

“This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways,” the city said. “It will also help ensure roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.”

For the most up-to-date road conditions, check the Highway Hotline.