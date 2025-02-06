New Brunswick RCMP issue emergency alert about 2 armed men in black pickup truck

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in eastern New Brunswick have issued an emergency alert warning the public about two men in a black pickup truck who may be armed.

The Alert Ready message says the men are believed to be in the Berry Mills area west of Moncton, driving in a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 with no licence plate.

The Mounties say the suspects could be headed toward Edmundston in northwestern New Brunswick.

The RCMP have identified one of the suspects as 50-year-old Léo Carrier, but the other man was not named.

Carrier is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with grey hair, hazel eyes and tattoos of a skull, devil, cross and a storm on his chest.

The Mounties say the two men should not be approached, and they are urging anyone who spots them to call 911.