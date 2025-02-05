New B.C. PET/CT scanner saves lives through public-private health care partnership

See more sharing options

A new cancer detection tool at Initio Medical Group is offering many British Columbians a faster path to life-saving diagnoses.

The Omni Legend PET/CT system, the first of its kind in Western Canada, is already making an impact by reducing wait times and allowing patients to start treatment sooner.

Dr. Francois Lamoureux, a leading medical expert in imaging and nuclear medicine, says that the integration of private and public health care services is crucial for improving access to essential diagnostic tools.

“In the past, it was very difficult to have a rendezvous, so there was a huge waitlist because there was not any availability” Lamoureux explained.

He stresses that without such collaborations, many patients could face debilitating delays in diagnosis, ultimately affecting their treatment outcomes.

Lamoureux said that many patients have started treatment within days of receiving their diagnosis and the quick turnaround has contributed to that.