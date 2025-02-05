Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New B.C. PET/CT scanner saves lives through public-private health care partnership

By Sia Foryoh Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New cancer screening tool available in B.C.'
New cancer screening tool available in B.C.
A new cancer detection tool at Initio Medical Group is offering many British Columbians a faster path to life-saving diagnoses.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new cancer detection tool at Initio Medical Group is offering many British Columbians a faster path to life-saving diagnoses.

The Omni Legend PET/CT system, the first of its kind in Western Canada, is already making an impact by reducing wait times and allowing patients to start treatment sooner.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Francois Lamoureux, a leading medical expert in imaging and nuclear medicine, says that the integration of private and public health care services is crucial for improving access to essential diagnostic tools.

“In the past, it was very difficult to have a rendezvous, so there was a huge waitlist because there was not any availability” Lamoureux explained.

Trending Now

He stresses that without such collaborations, many patients could face debilitating delays in diagnosis, ultimately affecting their treatment outcomes.

Lamoureux said that many patients have started treatment within days of receiving their diagnosis and the quick turnaround has contributed to that.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices