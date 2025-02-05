Traffic slowed after truck carrying lumber load hits Highway 1 overpass

Send this page to someone via email

BC Highway Patrol says a truck carrying lumber hit the Gilmore overpass along Highway 1 on Wednesday morning.

The collision affected eastbound traffic on Highway 1, Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened in the far-right merge lane and while there is no visible damage to the overpass and traffic should not be delayed for too long, BC Highway Patrol is in contact with BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers who will determine what enforcement actions will be appropriate.

Drivers should be aware of an incident and expect delays while it is cleared.