Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Traffic slowed after truck carrying lumber load hits Highway 1 overpass

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
The truck pulled over to the side of Highway 1 to inspect what happened. View image in full screen
The truck pulled over to the side of Highway 1 to inspect what happened. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Highway Patrol says a truck carrying lumber hit the Gilmore overpass along Highway 1 on Wednesday morning.

The collision affected eastbound traffic on Highway 1, Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened in the far-right merge lane and while there is no visible damage to the overpass and traffic should not be delayed for too long, BC Highway Patrol is in contact with BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers who will determine what enforcement actions will be appropriate.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Drivers should be aware of an incident and expect delays while it is cleared.

Click to play video: 'B.C. trucking company suspended after Metro Vancouver overpass strike'
B.C. trucking company suspended after Metro Vancouver overpass strike
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices