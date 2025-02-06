Hole-d on, Trump: Montreal bagel shop has a message for U.S. president

Send this page to someone via email

A famous Montreal Bagel shop has unveiled a new twist to its traditional staple.

Fairmont bagel, one of the city’s long-standing institutions that attracts tourists from around the globe, began selling a patriotic red-and-white bagel on Wednesday, dubbed the Canada bagel.

“The mood was dim, so I thought about making something that would cheer people up and get them excited to eat something new,” Rhonda Shlafman, Fairmount Bagel co-owner told Global News.

View image in full screen Fairmont Bagel, a beloved shop in Montreal, began selling its patriotic red-and-white Canada Bagel to deliver a message south of the border. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

She said with the recent movement to buy local amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Canadian exports, the Canada Bagel was born.

“A Canadian product. Something that would say, ‘Hey, here we are, let’s be proud.'”

The circular sesame seed bread is braided red and white, and offers Fairmount’s signature soft and tasty consistency. But Shlafman says their goal is to pack on a powerful message.

Montreal has been caught in a bagel rivalry with the U.S. for decades — particularly with New York. Foodies of all ages, on both sides of the border have chimed in, comparing the bagels in size, texture, and taste.

While Shlafman is familiar with the debate about which city makes a better bagel, she says she isn’t looking to cook up a war with U.S. bagel makers. She says she just wants her shop to make a statement.

“No matter what happens, we have our own products and our own ingredients. We can be independent and strong, and this is just our way of saying that.”