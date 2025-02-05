Menu

Crime

Lawyers for man accused of killing neighbour argue case is based on ‘speculation’

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb.5, 2018. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb.5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Lawyers for a Manitoba man accused of running down and shooting a neighbour attempting to rob him say the Crown’s case is based on assumption and speculation.

Eric Wildman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, who was reported missing on June 7, 2021.

Joseph’s body was later found in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.

Crown prosecutors have alleged Wildman ran Joseph over with a car and shot him three times after catching his neighbour trying to steal from his property.

During the first day of defence evidence, court heard from a collision reconstruction expert who testified it did not appear Wildman’s vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

The trial before Court of King’s Bench Justice Richard Saull is scheduled to run until next week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

