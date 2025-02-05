Lawyers for man accused of killing neighbour argue case is based on ‘speculation’

Lawyers for a Manitoba man accused of running down and shooting a neighbour attempting to rob him say the Crown’s case is based on assumption and speculation.
Eric Wildman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, who was reported missing on June 7, 2021.
Joseph’s body was later found in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.
Crown prosecutors have alleged Wildman ran Joseph over with a car and shot him three times after catching his neighbour trying to steal from his property.
During the first day of defence evidence, court heard from a collision reconstruction expert who testified it did not appear Wildman’s vehicle had hit a pedestrian.
The trial before Court of King’s Bench Justice Richard Saull is scheduled to run until next week.
