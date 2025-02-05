B.C. ‘YouTube influencer’ has car impounded for excessive speeding

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who identified himself as a YouTube influencer has lost his fast car and was slapped with a $368 fine after he was caught speeding on Vancouver Island.

BC Highway Patrol said on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., an unmarked patrol officer was working in Lantzville when he heard an “excessively loud vehicle accelerate away from a stoplight on Highway 19, near Ware Road.”

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said that the loud exhaust of the car, a highly-modified Nissan GT-R, caught the attention of the officer. Using a laser reader, the officer clocked the driver going 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The Nissan GT-R driver, who identified himself as a YouTube influencer, never saw the unmarked police car, and he was surprised that his radar detector stayed silent, McLaughlin said in a statement.

The driver did not realize that in the hands of a skilled police officer, a laser reader will not be picked up by a detector until it’s too late.

The excessive ticket comes with an automatic seven-day impound.

McLaughlin said the driver and his passenger were polite throughout the traffic stop, and they accepted an offer from the BC Highway Patrol officer to drop them off at a nearby Tim Hortons to await a ride from his mother.