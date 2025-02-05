‘Tragedy in our homes’: Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation chief addresses quadruple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The morning after four people were found dead on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, the community and police continue to search for answers.

Carry the Kettle Chief Scott Eashappie took to social media Wednesday to provide an update on the situation.

“We have had many leads yesterday morning and still ongoing this a.m. to the tragedy that has occurred in our homes, I want to say thank you to all those that have brought forward some closure to what has happen,” his post reads.

“We currently have four people with no confirmation of names as the crime scene is still ongoing, the next of kin will be notified.”

Eashappie said local police are working with RCMP and Regina police to locate the suspects in the tragedy.

Overnight Tuesday, Regina police arrested 29-year-old Keagan Panipekeesick after reports about a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek, formerly known as the Sakimay First Nation, roughly 95 kilometres away from Carry the Kettle.

RCMP said it wasn’t known if the incident was connected to the deaths at Carry the Kettle but asked people to remain vigilant.

RCMP said there will be a continued increased police presence on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

Eashappie’s social media post also outlines some healing spaces for people to come together.

“We currently have our nation hall open to our nation and supports for everyone to please come and sit and visit with each other. Hall will be open with food and drinks hot coffee for the next three days so please come down. Prayers, smudge available.

“Sweat will take place today at our uncle Kurt Ryders house for anyone that would like to come starting at 4 p.m.”

The youth centre will also be open Wednesday and the next three days from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. for anyone who wants to bring kids to play.

“We will be having a four-day healing fire for our nation to honour those that we have lost,” Eashappie said.

“Our security will be full force till further notice and we ask everyone to please be patient when passing threw for the safety of our members.”

Tribal Chief Jeremy Fourhorns with the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) also took to social media to express great sadness for the community.

“Our hearts are burdened with grief as we mourn the loss of precious lives in the tragic and heartbreaking events that have unfolded within Carry the Kettle. We stand in solidarity with Chief Scott Eashappie, the leadership, and the families affected by this devastating loss,” Fourhorns said.

“On behalf of FHQTC, I extend our most profound condolences to the families, loved ones, and the entire Carry the Kettle community. Words cannot fully express the pain that comes with such a tragedy, but please know that you are not alone in your sorrow. We grieve with you, and we send our prayers of strength, healing, and unity as you navigate these difficult days ahead.”

