Health

Wage increases, staffing levels drive up health costs, Manitoba report says

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
Health care morale in Manitoba
A new survey finds that staffing, workload, and morale within Manitoba's healthcare system is getting worse – Jan 23, 2025
An audit of some Manitoba health authorities says wage increases and the rising cost of drugs and supplies have been some of the biggest factors in deficits in recent years.

The audit, by consulting firm Deloitte, was launched last year after the NDP government saw expenses rise sharply in some areas of health care.

The report looked at a period between 2019 and last year, when many regional health authorities were running deficits.

It says new collective agreements with nurses, which included retroactive pay hikes, were one factor.

The rising cost of drugs and medical supplies was also cited, as was the cost of using nurses from private agencies.

The report calls for more transparency around budgeting for the authorities, as well as a stricter examination of projected spending.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara accepted the finding and blamed the former Progressive Conservative government for the problems.

Minutes before the report was issued, the Winnipeg Regional health Authority and Shared Health Manitoba both announced the departures of their chief executive officers.

Certain health-care workers vote heavily in favour of job action
© 2025 The Canadian Press

