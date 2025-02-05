Menu

Crime

Suspects ‘condo scouting’ in Ontario city, using glue on doors to break-in: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
Crime Stoppers tips for securing your home while on winter vacation + impaired driving reminder
WATCH: Crime Stoppers tips for securing your home – Dec 4, 2018
York Regional Police has issued a warning to condo residents after suspects allegedly used glue on doors to “scout” units and later commit break-ins.

Police said there has been two reported incidents in Richmond Hill involving unidentified suspects.

Investigators said during the early morning hours, the suspects would gain entry into a condo building, sometimes taking extra steps to prevent communal exits from locking properly ahead of time.

The suspects applied a “glue-like substance” on the unit doors throughout the building and would return at a later date to “examine the condition of the glue to determine if the units were occupied before committing break and enters,” police said.

The force said they want owners and tenants to be aware of this crime technique used for break-ins and report any suspicious persons or activities to police and condo management or building superintendent.

Police did not provide any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

