Winnipeg MP named ministerial lead for rebuilding Alberta town

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal cabinet minister Terry Duguid has been named the new ministerial lead for the town of Jasper, Alta., as it continues to rebuild from a wildfire last year.

The Winnipeg South MP takes over from former employment minister Randy Boissonault, who resigned from cabinet last fall following controversy over shifting claims about his Indigenous heritage.

The federal government says he will serve as an intermediary between all three levels of government as recovery efforts continue.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parks Canada recently announced a plan to supply more than 300 units of interim housing for displaced residents by the end of this month.