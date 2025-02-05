Menu

Politics

Winnipeg MP named ministerial lead for rebuilding Alberta town

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 9:31 am
1 min read
Federal cabinet minister Terry Duguid has been named the new ministerial lead for the town of Jasper, Alta., as it continues to rebuild from a wildfire last year.

The Winnipeg South MP takes over from former employment minister Randy Boissonault, who resigned from cabinet last fall following controversy over shifting claims about his Indigenous heritage.

The federal government says he will serve as an intermediary between all three levels of government as recovery efforts continue.

Parks Canada recently announced a plan to supply more than 300 units of interim housing for displaced residents by the end of this month.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

