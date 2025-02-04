SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

U.S. anthem booed again despite pause on trade war

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 7:48 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Canadian sports fans continued to voice their displeasure at American economic policies on Tuesday despite a pause in a trade war between Canada and the United States.

Fans at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena booed during the U.S. national anthem before the Raptors hosted the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Loud cheers urged on the anthem singer when he began “O Canada!”

The strong reactions are likely in response to a looming trade war between Canada and the United States, sparked by executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend that threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Talks between the three countries on Monday led to the American tariffs and retaliatory Canadian and Mexican tariffs being paused for a month.

It’s the second time in a week Raptors fans have booed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” after they voiced their displeasure before Sunday’s 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans also booed the U.S. anthem at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday before the Senators shut out the Minnesota Wild 6-0. Then on Sunday night fans in Vancouver jeered the anthem before the Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

American fans returned the favour in Nashville on Monday before the Predators lost to Ottawa 5-2.

Later Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche were in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

