Snow blankets B.C. South Coast and more could be on the way

B.C.’s South Coast has been hit hard by wintry weather the past few days.

Depending on the region, there is now 10 to 40 cm of snow on the ground, Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

The hardest-hit regions include southeast Vancouver Island, including Nanaimo and Chemainus, the Sunshine Coast and North and West Vancouver.

Gordon said more flurries are possible on Tuesday, but no significant accumulations are expected.

She said the next chance of snow is later on Wednesday into Thursday morning but the amount is uncertain.

Southeast Metro Vancouver through the Fraser Valley could see between zero and 10 cm and the Victoria region could see between zero and four cm.

Gordon said Thursday and Friday will be dry and then there will be a chance of snow again on the weekend.