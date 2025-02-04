Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Financial burden adds to cancer fight for working Canadians

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 6:53 pm
1 min read
Hospital, holding hands and bed with hope, support and care together in a clinic after surgery. View image in full screen
The report says that cancer costs the average patient around $33,000 over their lifetime. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On World Cancer Day this year, the conversation extends beyond medical advancements and treatments.

A recent survey by the Canadian Cancer Society found that nearly 80 per cent of working-class Canadians, aged between 18-64, worry they would struggle to save for retirement if faced with a cancer diagnosis.

“Out-of-pocket costs are expenses that cancer patients pay directly from their savings or income to cover treatment like prescription drugs, home care, assistive devices, family care, travel expenses and accommodation,” says Susan Russel-Csanyi, Canadian Cancer Society senior advocacy coordinator.

The report says that cancer costs the average patient around $33,000 over their lifetime.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“By the first month or so of my diagnosis, I had already put on 1,000 km of mileage on my car,” says Jennifer Borgfjord, co-founder of Breast Screening Advocacy Manitoba and a cancer survivor.

Story continues below advertisement

“The younger the cancer patient, the bigger the financial hit,” Borgfjord says. “Not only are they managing their own finances but they might be supporting parents on one end and they’ve got young children on the other end of things.”

The survey found that 28 per cent of working Canadians fear job loss following a cancer diagnosis, while 42 per cent are concerned about being demoted or missing out on career advancement.

Trending Now

“As you move through the process of dealing with the shock of cancer, that budget is the next thing that comes to mind, especially if you don’t have a job where you have a good benefits package or a supportive employer,” she explains.

With cancer rates rising among younger adults (nearly 40 per cent of patients are between 20 and 64) and costs projected to jump 20 per cent in the next decade, the crisis is urgent.

And experts say that World Cancer Day is a reminder that cancer includes not just fighting the disease, but also surviving the financial fallout.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices