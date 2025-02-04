Take Back Alberta fined more than $100K by Elections Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Take Back Alberta, the third-party advertiser that made headlines for its role in the high-profile party-vote ouster of former premier Jason Kenney, has been fined more than $100,000 by Elections Alberta.

The body that oversees provincial election spending and voting rules has fined the group and its founder, David Parker, for violations ranging from breaking fundraising rules to improper bookkeeping.

The seven fines totalling $112,500 against Take Back Alberta include accepting contributions from outside Alberta and Canada and circumventing election advertising spending limits. Parker is being fined $7,500, including for knowingly making false statements on financial reports.

Jonathan Heidebrecht, listed by Elections Alberta as the chief financial officer, is being fined $500 for knowingly making a false statement.

Billing itself as a grassroots political movement, Take Back Alberta supported the United Conservative Party leadership bid of Premier Danielle Smith, although Smith has since publicly distanced herself from the group.