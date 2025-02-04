Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier says North American free-trade agreement should be reopened now

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 4:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum would ‘really hurt us’: Quebec premier'
U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum would ‘really hurt us’: Quebec premier
U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum would 'really hurt us': Quebec premier – Jun 30, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier François Legault says talks should begin as soon as possible on renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement.

Legault made the comments today in a special statement to the legislature, a day after United States Donald Trump paused for 30 days the implementation of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the uncertainty that is being created by constant threats of U.S. tariffs is like injecting “poison” into the economy.

If Trump is unhappy with the North American free-trade agreement, then Legault says the U.S., Canada and Mexico should begin talks immediately instead of waiting for a scheduled review in 2026.

Trending Now

Legault says that in light of Trump’s tariff plans — what the premier says is a “brutal economic attack” — the province must diversify its economy and make it less dependent on the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, signed in 2018 and entered into force in 2020, governs trade across the continent and replaces the original deal that went into effect in 1994.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices