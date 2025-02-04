Menu

Crime

2 men shot dead in eastern Ontario home invasion, residents uninjured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
The Ontario Provincial Police say a home invasion incident in a township in eastern Ontario has left two men dead, and the residents were not injured.

Police said they were called to a residence in South Glengarry Township, just east of Cornwall, Ont., on Sunday at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the incident “began as a home invasion” and two people were found with gunshot wounds and died at the residence.

The residents of the home were not injured, police said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two people were arrested at the home and a gun was seized, police said. OPP media relations officer Bill Dickson told Global News the residents of the home were initially taken into custody but have since been released unconditionally while the investigation continues. No charges have been laid.

A third person fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police said there is no threat to public safety as the incident “is believe to be targeted” but do note that residents in the area should expect to see a large police presence for the investigation.

