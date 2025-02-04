2 men shot dead in eastern Ontario home invasion, residents uninjured

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a home invasion incident in a township in eastern Ontario has left two men dead, and the residents were not injured.

Police said they were called to a residence in South Glengarry Township, just east of Cornwall, Ont., on Sunday at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the incident “began as a home invasion” and two people were found with gunshot wounds and died at the residence.

The residents of the home were not injured, police said.

Two people were arrested at the home and a gun was seized, police said. OPP media relations officer Bill Dickson told Global News the residents of the home were initially taken into custody but have since been released unconditionally while the investigation continues. No charges have been laid.

A third person fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police said there is no threat to public safety as the incident “is believe to be targeted” but do note that residents in the area should expect to see a large police presence for the investigation.