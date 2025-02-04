Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial continues for two teens charged in death of Kenneth Lee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial for teenage girls charged with Second Degree Murder in homeless man swarming'
Trial for teenage girls charged with Second Degree Murder in homeless man swarming
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, the Crown alleges the younger of the two girls who delivered the “fatal blow” was only 14 years old at the time of the deadly swarming of Kenneth Lee, a homeless man.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The trial of two teen girls accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man is expected to continue today with more security video of the night of the incident.

The two girls are among eight charged in the death of Kenneth Lee, who court heard died on Dec. 18, 2022 after he was beaten and stabbed at a downtown Toronto parkette.

The girls, who were 14 and 16 at the time, have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The younger girl pleaded guilty through her lawyer to the lesser charge of manslaughter as the trial began Monday, but the plea was rejected by the Crown.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prosecutors allege she was the one responsible for the injury that led to Lee’s death.

On Monday, court watched security footage that showed a group violently swarm Lee moments after crossing paths with him at the parkette.

Story continues below advertisement

Court has heard eight girls were arrested and charged in the hours after his death.

Trending Now

Last year, three of the eight pleaded guilty to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Those four have been sentenced to probation with conditions.

The trial that began Monday is taking place before a judge alone and is expected to last roughly two weeks.

The remaining two girls are set to face trial by jury in May on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, respectively. The case was split into two trials for scheduling reasons.

None of the teens can be identified because they were minors at the time of the incident.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices